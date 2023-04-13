The US Coast Guard continues to work on putting out pockets of fire on a catcher-processor pollock harvesting vessel owned by Seattle-based Trident Seafoods that has been burning since early Saturday in Tacoma, Washington.

Firefighting crews from Tacoma Fire Department and Resolve Marine continue to access interior spaces to put out hot spots and look for standing water on Trident's 276-foot Kodiak Enterprise, which is docked in the Hylebos Waterway in the city, the US Coast Guard said Wednesday.