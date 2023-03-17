Alaska Native Corporation Sealaska’s acquisition of Norwegian whitefish supplier Normarine earlier this week will predominantly serve to strengthen ties between the company and its long-time partner in the United Kingdom, New England Seafood International (NESI).

The United States-based company -- which bought a majority stake in Nomarine on March 10 through its seafood holding company, Woocheen -- is also the owner of NESI, which it snapped up in late 2020.

'Back in expansionist mode': Sealaska-owned New England Seafood CEO takes on wider role as the company sniffs out new opportunities
 Read more

Normarine directors Bjorn Fladmark and Erik Sindre Pedersen will continue to run the Alesund-based company and have co-ownership in the company following the transaction.