Alaska Native Corporation Sealaska’s acquisition of Norwegian whitefish supplier Normarine earlier this week will predominantly serve to strengthen ties between the company and its long-time partner in the United Kingdom, New England Seafood International (NESI).

The United States-based company -- which bought a majority stake in Nomarine on March 10 through its seafood holding company, Woocheen -- is also the owner of NESI, which it snapped up in late 2020.

Normarine directors Bjorn Fladmark and Erik Sindre Pedersen will continue to run the Alesund-based company and have co-ownership in the company following the transaction.