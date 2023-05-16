The private equity parent of American Seafoods on Tuesday announced it would close out the fund holding the Alaska pollock fishing giant, putting the group back on the block a year after it suspended its hunt for a buyer.

Bregal Partners said the fund holding American Seafoods would be liquidated, along with all other holdings in the fund, which include whitefish harvesting group Blue Harvest Fisheries.

Bregal, which acquired a stake in American as part of a debt recapitalization in 2015, embarked on an unsuccessful three-year hunt for a buyer in 2022.