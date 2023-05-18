Two American Seafoods board members are out of the Alaska pollock giant amid a takeover attempt by an executive with private equity backer Bregal Partners.

Sources familiar with the situation told IntraFish the executives formally left the board at a meeting last week.

The exits come on the heels of news that Bregal was closing out the fund holding American Seafoods. Scott Perekslis, the key executive managing Bregal's seafood investments, which include whitefish harvesting group Blue Harvest Fisheries, is leading a takeover bid for the group.