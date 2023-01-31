The United States Trade Representative (USTR) is facing pressure to increase or at least maintain 30 percent tariffs of Chinese tilapia imports entering the US market.

This comes as 25 percent tariffs imposed by the Trump administration in 2018 on seafood shipped from China undergo a statutory four-year review of so-called "Section 301" tariffs.

A deadline for comment to the USTR, which passed two weeks ago, resulted in filings from multiple parties, with some offering barbed critiques or stark warnings.