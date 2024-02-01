The US North Pacific Fishery Management Council (NPFMC) on Saturday approved a 1.3-million metric ton total allowable catch (TAC) for the Eastern Bering Sea Alaska pollock fishery, the same as the quota approved last year.

The council made the decision following two competing proposals submitted to the council on Thursday, with the At-Sea Processors Association asking the TAC to increase by 20,000 metric tons to 1.32 million metric tons in 2024.

At-Sea Processors Executive Director Stephanie Madsen said in live testimony to the NPFMC the industry can't "bank" pollock like it can with other species, and would like to take advantage of the large harvest available in 2024.