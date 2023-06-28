Russia continues to disrupt the global Alaska pollock market, selling product at discounted prices.

US pinbone out (PBO) fillet block prices have dropped from 2022 record prices that hovered around $5,000 (€4,576) per metric ton to between $4,200 (€3,832) and $4,700 (€4,288), with US producers pointing to Russia's twice-frozen product as a cause. One executive with an inshore plant in Alaska noted his company is seeing prices dip below that to the $3,900 (€3,558) range.

Two weeks in to the "B" pollock fishing season, not all contracts have been solidified, according to US pollock executives.