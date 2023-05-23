The global market for Alaska pollock continues to soften as it resets from record prices in 2022.

While demand for US pinbone-out (PBO) fillet blocks continues to be strong in the domestic market--maintaining highs around $5,000 (€4,624) per metric ton -- European pricing is a little softer at between $4,200 (€3,884) and $4,700 (€4,347), an executive with a major at-sea pollock harvesting group told IntraFish.

"At the same time, although demand has softened since last year, the overall demand is still higher than it was in 2019," he said.