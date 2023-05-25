Russia's fishing season in the Western Bering Sea is underway, with the total allowable catch (TAC) set at a record-high of 612,000 metric tons for the year, up 9.4 percent from 2022.

The Western Bering Sea zone is the second-most important pollock fishing area for Russian fishermen after the Sea of Okhotsk.

Russia’s pollock catch in the Western Bering Sea zone reached 455,800 metric tons last year, or 89.5 percent of the allocated quota.

The total volume of pollock products exceeded 305,000 metric tons.