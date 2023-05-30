Russian pollock prices are set for a “significant decrease” after a year of slow demand brought on by hefty inflation and sudden excess supply from China has led to a “mountain” of stocks, especially of Russian frozen-at-sea (FAS) blocks, according to sources.

Consumers in Europe have been hit by soaring food inflation over the past 10-12 months, with prices for pollock products reaching new heights, and demand subsequently dwindling.

Additionally, another huge volume of headed and gutted (H&G) stocks in China, created by COVID-19 restrictions, also added to the oversupply.