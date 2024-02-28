Ryan Hughes met his future wife, Kimberly, when she walked into the fish and chip shop where he worked behind the counter. This week, the couple embraced on stage as the restaurant they founded in a southern Welsh town took top prize at the UK’s annual National Fish and Chip Awards.

Together with his family, Hughes, a fish fryer since his teenage years, bought Ship Deck in Caerphilly five years ago. They could hardly have picked a worse time: a year and a refurbishment later, the COVID pandemic struck.