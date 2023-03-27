San Diego-based Lotus Seafood plans to open a $10 million (€9.3 million) tuna processing plant in Indonesia to serve the US frozen market with products treated under a new process developed by the company using antioxidants rather than the traditional -- and controversial -- carbon monoxide method.

The plant, built in conjunction with a local partner in the Indonesian province of Papua, is expected to open in June, serving retail and foodservice operators in the United States, Lotus Seafood CEO Nick Ovchinnikov told IntraFish.