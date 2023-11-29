Continental Grain Company (Conti), Organizacion Cultiba SAB de CV (Cultiba), Equity Group Investments (EGI), and Castle Harlan announced Wednesday they are investing in Mexico-based tuna rancher Baja Aqua Farms.

The amount of the investment and other terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The partnership provides strategic support and additional capital to help Baja Aqua Farms expand its operations.

As part of the deal, Ignacio Sanz from Conti, Juan Ignacio Gallardo Thurlow from Cultiba, Rahul Sen from EGI, and Patrick Zyla from Castle Harlan will join Baja Aqua Farms’ board.