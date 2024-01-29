The Southern Shrimp Alliance (SSA), a coalition of US Gulf of Mexico shrimp fishermen and processors, is asking for more scrutiny of Chinese seafood processors that the group alleges are exporting Argentinian red shrimp to the United States without proper documentation.

The group said US consumers are provided no indication as to whether the Argentinian shrimp being sold in grocery stores was shipped from China, and pointed to information from bills of lading they analyzed showing some of Argentinian shrimp was cycled through China’s Shandong province, an area tied to forced labor abuses.