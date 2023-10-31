The United States military announced Monday it has started bulk buying Japanese seafood to supply its 17 military bases there in response to China's ban on such products imposed after Tokyo released treated water from its crippled Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea.

US ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel said in an interview with Reutersthe US has started buying scallops but will broaden its purchases to "all types of fish sold in all the commissaries across US bases."

"It starts with scallops but works through all the fish products," he emphasized.