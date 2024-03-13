Two US lawmakers are asking the US Department of State and Department of Homeland Security to coordinate actions “quickly and decisively to address forced labor in China’s seafood industry and the very real possibility that US consumers of seafood are funding North Korea’s nuclear saber-rattling.”

"We should both agree that American consumers should not be subsidizing horrific human rights abuses," US House Rep. Christopher Smith of New Jersey and Sen. Jeff Merkley of Oregon said in a letter to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday.