Alaska Republican Senator Alaska Dan Sullivan on Wednesday singled out US seafood restaurant Captain D's and the National Fisheries Institute (NFI) in a request to close what he calls a loophole of Russia-origin seafood reprocessed in China being sold in the US market.

In a speech made on the Senate floor, Sullivan implicated Captain D's as one of the companies using "slave labor Uyghur seafood from China" and reprocessed seafood from Russia.

US lawmakers have piled on the requests for a seafood import ban on China following a detailed investigation from the nonprofit Outlaw Ocean Project published earlier this year in The New Yorker magazine.