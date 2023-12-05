New Jersey Congressman Frank Pallone, Jr., has joined a growing list of US lawmakers who are asking the government to enhance screening of seafood products from China they believe are processed in plants using forced labor.

Pallone wrote Monday in a letter to the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) the agency needs to "take immediate action to enhance screening of seafood products imported from the People’s Republic of China to ensure compliance with international and domestic trade, safety, and labor standards."