Many in the US seafood industry are wondering how revised guidance from the US government that closes a loophole allowing Russian-harvested seafood reprocessed in other countries to be imported into the United States will be enforced in such a short period of time.

US importers have through Feb. 21 to import salmon, pollock, cod and crab products harvested in waters under the jurisdiction of the Russian Federation or by Russian-flagged vessels outside of Russian waters, even if this seafood has been reprocessed and substantially transformed in another country, according to the US government.