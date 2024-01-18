The Biden administration has corrected an an executive order issued in December that closes a regulatory loophole that had been allowing Russian-harvested seafood reprocessed in other countries to be imported into the United States.

The executive order applies to salmon, cod, pollock, and crab, but the guidance issued for pollock in December left out harmonized tariff schedule codes (HTS) for some frozen pollock product forms, which means some banned fish could still enter the US supply chain.

An update provided Thursday from the Office of Foreign Assets Control included several new codes for pollock that now cover all raw materials some US processors import to make finished products such as fish sticks, including frozen blocks of pollock fillets and minced pollock fillets, that also may originate from Russian-caught pollock.