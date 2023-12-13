UK seafood trader Apexpost entered voluntary liquidation at the end of November, according to documents filed on business registry Companies House.

The company, which predominately buys and sells pelagic fish species to West Africa, said it would shut down voluntarily and appointed Myles Jacobson of MJ Advisory as its liquidator on Nov. 29.

For the past few years the company has opted not to publish its profit and loss within its financial statements.

However in 2020, the latest available full accounts posted to Companies House, the group reported a turnover of £140 million (€162.9