The Brazilian tilapia industry is breathing a sigh of relief following the removal of a clause from a trade deal the industry feared would open Brazil's market to a flood of low-cost tilapia from Vietnam.

Following a media pressure campaign mounted by industry trade body Peixe BR, the government of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva issued a statement clarifying that tilapia is not part of the potential trading pact with Vietnam.

Vietnam announced in September it was pursuing a bilateral trade pact with Brazil.