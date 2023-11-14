Russia’s largest seafood trade associations are asking the country's Ministry of Agriculture to abandon plans to ban seafood imports from the Faroe Islands.

Imports from the Faroe Islands play a vital role in supplying Russia's domestic seafood market.

The Russian Association of Fish Processing and Trading Companies (Fish Alliance), which includes more than 20 Russian seafood importing companies, and the Russian Fishing Union, which includes more than 30 seafood importers and processors, argue that such a ban will lead to higher seafood prices in Russia's domestic market.