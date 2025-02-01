Russia’s government has extended a ban on seafood imports from so-called ‘unfriendly’ countries until 2025.

The new government decree was issued on Oct.1 and bans seafood imports from the United States, European Union countries, the United Kingdom, Canada, Norway, Ukraine, Albania, Montenegro, Iceland and the Principality of Liechtenstein.

Russia first imposed restrictions on the supply of European and American fish into the country in 2014 in response to sanctions imposed by some Western countries on Russia's seafood sector as a result of the its annexation of Crimea.