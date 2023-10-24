Russia fishery agency Rosrybolovstvo is proposing a ban on seafood imports from the Faroe Islands in retaliation for the Faroese government implementing restrictions earlier this year on Russian fishing vessels using Faroese fishing ports.

Vessels registered under the Russian flag have not had access to Faroe Islands ports since from July, 2022, but the restrictions did not apply to fishing vessels.

However, the government introduced additional prohibitive measures against Russia, which took effect July 12, significantly limiting the access of Russian fishing vessels to its ports.