The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) announced Tuesday that it will no longer seek to expand the number of seafood species it includes in a program it says is used to combat illegal, unregulated, and unreported (IUU) fishing and human rights abuses in the seafood supply chain.

The agency said in a statement it would not expand its Seafood Import Monitoring Program (SIMP) to include additional seafood species beyond the 13 the program already monitors, following extensive public feedback it received about the proposed rule.