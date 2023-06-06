Seafood companies are increasingly evaluating the potential benefits of lessening their reliance on the Chinese market following the disruption of the trade landscape over the last few years.

Germany-based Baader, one of the largest suppliers of processing equipment to the seafood sector, is seeing an increasing amount of customers favoring a shorter supply chain.

'Globalization backfired:' India manufacturer seeks European base amid trend towards local supply chains
"More and more of our customers are moving away from the Chinese market," Director of Marketing Christian Schult told IntraFish, calling it "a clear trend."