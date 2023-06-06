Seafood companies are increasingly evaluating the potential benefits of lessening their reliance on the Chinese market following the disruption of the trade landscape over the last few years.

Germany-based Baader, one of the largest suppliers of processing equipment to the seafood sector, is seeing an increasing amount of customers favoring a shorter supply chain.

"More and more of our customers are moving away from the Chinese market," Director of Marketing Christian Schult told IntraFish, calling it "a clear trend."