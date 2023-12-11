More US lawmakers are asking for a ban on seafood imports from China, pointing to what they say is a growing problem with forced labor as well as illegal fishing connected to products that are being sold in the the United States.

Last week US Republican senators Cindy Hyde-Smith, Rick Scott and Tom Cotton introduced the Ban China’s Forbidden Operations in the Oceanic Domain (C-FOOD) Act, which they said "would stop imports of Chinese seafood and aquaculture products, sanction companies that import Chinese seafood, and place tariffs on countries that facilitate the shipment on the seafood."