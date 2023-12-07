On Thursday, the Uyghur Rights Advocacy Project (URAP) and Human Rights Action Group formally submitted a request to the Canadian government, asking it to impose sanctions on seven Chinese companies connected to Canadian importers that the groups say use Uyghur forced labor in China to produce seafood.

The groups are asking for Yantai Sanko Fisheries, Yantai Longwin Food, The Chishan Group, Shandong Meijia Group, Qingdao Tianyuan Aquatic Products, The Rongesense Group and the Xinjiang Zhongtai Zhihui Modern Service Co. Ltd.,