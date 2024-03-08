The European Council and Parliament this week reached a provisional deal to ban products made with forced labor -- including seafood -- from entering the single market.

The agreement seeks to prohibit any such product from being available on the EU market or for export from the EU market.

"This hideous crime must be eradicated and the first step to achieve this consists in breaking the business model of companies that exploit workers," said Pierre-Yves Dermagne, Belgian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for the Economy and Employment.