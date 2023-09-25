Imports of Japanese seafood fell 67.6 percent in August compared to the same month last year, China's customs authority said, according to a BBC report.

The sharp fall follows the release of waste water from the Fukushima nuclear plant, which commenced last month.

Last year, Japan exported about $600 million (€552.8 million) worth of aquatic products to China, making it the biggest market for Japanese exports, with Hong Kong second.

Sales to China and Hong Kong accounted for 42 percent of all Japanese aquatic exports in 2022, according to government data.