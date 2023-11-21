The sale of discounted Alaska pollock in Europe earlier this year to attract customers back to the category may be finally paying off.

While US pinbone out (PBO) pollock fillet block prices have dropped substantially from 2022's record $5,000 (€4,576) per metric ton and largely sit below $4,000 (€3,671), an executive with pollock catcher processors in Alaska's Dutch Harbor confirmed with IntraFish there is a silver lining.

"Demand has picked up tremendously in Europe – product is moving faster than expected out of the cold stores," he said.