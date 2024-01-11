An association representing major US pollock producers said Wednesday it is working with the Biden administration to correct an executive order issued in December that closes a regulatory loophole that had been allowing Russian-harvested seafood reprocessed in other countries to be imported into the United States.

The executive order applies to salmon, cod, pollock, and crab, but the guidance issued for pollock right now is missing harmonized tariff schedule codes (HTS) for some frozen pollock product forms, which means some banned fish could still enter the US supply chain.