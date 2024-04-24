Trade organizations representing the European Union's (EU) fisheries, aquaculture and processing industries are forming a new alliance to advanced shared goals and promote "critical industry priorities" on a broader stage.

The European Fish Processors and Traders Association (AIPCE-CEP), the European Association of Fisheries Producer Organizations (EAPO), EU fishing trade group Europeche, and the Federation of European Aquaculture Producers (FEAP), announced the alliance at the Seafood Expo Global in Barcelona on Wednesday.

Through the alliance, the groups hope to amplify their impact by "forging common ground and promoting collaborative initiatives" to reach a wider audience.