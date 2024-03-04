A Norwegian startup is trialing a new way to marry land-based aquaculture and renewable energy with a production system it hopes could be replicated around the world.

The startup, which calls itself NAPOP – short for ‘Not A Part Of The Problem’ – is seeking a partner after being awarded a permit to produce 6,000 metric tons of fish in a recirculating aquaculture system (RAS) attached to one of two hydrogen electrolysis plants it plans to construct in Norway.

Electrolysis is the process of using electricity to split water molecules into hydrogen and oxygen.