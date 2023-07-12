The Dutch government has finalized regulations allowing producers of cultivated meat and seafood to begin taste testing their products under limited conditions, making them the first sanctioned tastings of cellular food in Europe.
The Netherlands OKs first-ever taste tests for cellular meat and seafood
The pre-approval of tastings means investors and potential customers can test cellular food prototypes ahead of a potential EU approval.
12 July 2023 4:02 GMT Updated 12 July 2023 4:02 GMT
