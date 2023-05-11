Land-based turbot and sole producer Stolt Sea Farm has drawn up a plan to digitalize its 14 farms within five years.

The plan designed by Spanish digital solutions provider Telefonica Tech includes the development of a tool that will allow the Oslo-listed company to better predict supply and demand.

"I believe most aquaculture companies have similar needs, but this it is a big step for us as it affects the core of our business which are our customers and our operations," Stolt Sea Farms President Jordi Trias Fita told IntraFish.