Israel-based Steakholder Foods said it has launched the first plant-based, 3D-printed eel.
The company's eel is currently based on plant materials, and is expected to include cultivated eel cells in the future, as economies of scale allow price-competitive cell development, the company said Wednesday.
"The launch of our printed eel marks a pivotal moment in the seafood industry, showcasing the vast potential of our DropJet technology – Steakholder Foods' solution for fish and seafood printing," said Arik Kaufman, CEO of Steakholder Foods. "This technology is designed to enable partners to generate products on a potential industrial scale of hundreds of tons monthly."
The company started in 2019 and said it is developing a slaughter-free solution for producing cellular agriculture meat products, such as beef and seafood.
