A consortium of high-profile venture capital firms, including Walton-backed S2G Ventures, pumped €85 million ($92 million) into maritime surveillance company Unseenlabs as part of an investment round that closed in late February.

France-based Unseenlabs provides radio frequency data for the maritime industry, offering the ability to track vessels 24/7 anywhere on the globe. The majority of the company's clients are in the fishing industry, who are using the data to track illegal and unregulated fishing.

SG2 Ventures Managing Director Larsen Mettler told IntraFish his group sees Unseenlabs' technology a "breakthrough for monitoring overfishing."