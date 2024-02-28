US-based CAI Software is acquiring seafood and logistics software company Maritech, the companies announced Wednesday.

Maritech is currently owned by Norwegian private equity firm Broodstock Capital Partners. CAI Software is a portfolio company of private equity fund STG.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Broodstock Capital acquired Maritech in 2017 and will continue to be an investor in the combined company after the deal.

The addition of Maritech to the CAI Software portfolio adds seafood processing and distribution software.