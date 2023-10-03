Norway-based salmon giant Mowi has entered into a research and development contract with aquatech company Harbor to test technology aimed at protecting farmed salmon from sea lice.

The solution, called Harbor Fence, functions as a low-voltage electrical barrier that prevents sea lice from entering salmon cages.

The initial trial will take place at Mowi’s site in Rogne in More and Romsdal county, in western Norway.

The test is focusing on an area with challenging currents and big waves, factors which pose higher risks for sea lice infestations.