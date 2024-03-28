Indonesian aquaculture firm eFishery has acquired local artificial intelligence (AI) company DycodeX for an undisclosed amount, part of its plan to launch 10 new products over the next two to three years, technology news website Tech in Asia reported.

Bandung-based eFishery operates an AI-powered feeding system for shrimp and fish, called eFeeder, as well as a feed marketplace and a business-to-business platform for fish trading. The acquisition paves the way for the launch of more platforms and aquaculture intelligence solutions, Tech in Asia reported.