Aquaculture tech startup Aquaconnect is strengthening its domestic presence, expanding into shrimp farming regions West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh in the north of India.

Aquaconnect, which uses satellite remote sensing and artificial intelligence to enable tie-ups in India's deeply fragmented aquaculture supply chain, has also quadrupled its AquaPartner network in the last 15 months.

AquaPartners are rural entrepreneurs who provide advisory services, access to feed or other farm inputs to aquaculture producers in the region. One Aquapartner can assist around 100 aqua farmers.