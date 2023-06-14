Google parent Alphabet's Tidal X is launching its advanced underwater sensing and software analysis technology with the help of the newly formed company Cognizant, the companies said Wednesday.

Until now, Tidal’s platform has only been available to select pilot partners such as Mowi, with which it quietly launched the technology in 2020.

The technology developed gathers intelligence on real-time fish growth, weight distribution, feeding control, and automatic lice counting for salmon.

New Jersey-based Cognizant will use its software and systems integration expertise to bring the Tidal platform to the broader aquaculture market, the company said.