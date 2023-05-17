US-based aquaculture tech and equipment company Innovasea has acquired Aquanetix, a UK-based aquaculture software company and moved its operations to a new office in Corinth, Greece.

Aquanetix, which was founded in 2015, produces cloud-based aquaculture management software.

Apart from the United States, Innovasea has offices in Canada, Norway, Chile and Australia, and Innovasea’s move to Greece is its second major expansion in the last three years, after opening a Chile office in 2020, the company said.

Innovasea’s footprint in Greece will help it grow in the Mediterranean and Middle East markets, Innovasea CEO David Kelly said.

The terms of the deal, which closed earlier this year, were not disclosed.

Aquanetix’ farm management software is being used to grow about 30 species of fish and shrimp across 200 farms in 31 countries.

