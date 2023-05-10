The Center for Aquaculture Technologies (CAT), owned by investment group Cuna del Mar, is expanding its San Diego facility with a new genetics innovation center.

opening the. The Finfish Genetics Innovation Center is aimed at delivering advances in genome editing technologies for commercial aquaculture applications.

The investment represents as significant step towards helping the aquaculture industry increase efficiency through the development and application of genomic tools for next-generation breeding, the company said.

The site boasts a state-of-the-art genome editing and germ cell transfer laboratory for commercial-scale research applications, as well as a wet lab for data collection.

It also has new high-spec recirculating aquaculture systems (RAS), custom-built to support research and animal welfare, and to help streamline maintenance and husbandry activities, CAT said.

CAT President and CEO John Buchanan said the expansion "aligns with our plans to accelerate strategic growth and expand CAT’s global footprint."

In addition to CAT, Cuna Del Mar's holdings include equipment and design group Innovasea, as well as farming groups Earth Ocean Farms, Open Blue, Blue Ocean Mariculture and Sol Azul. Cuna Del Mar is backed by Christy Walton.