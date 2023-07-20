Norway-based aquatech company Ovum is stepping up the commercialization of its fully closed system known as the "Egg" and is planning to use proceeds from a pre-initial public offering (IPO) later this year to fund the effort.
Latest Jobs
Company behind Norway's fully closed containment system the 'Egg' heading towards commercialization, pre-IPO
'The technology is now mature enough to start selling the Eggs and we will place order number two soon, a company executive said.
20 July 2023 3:00 GMT Updated 20 July 2023 3:00 GMT
By