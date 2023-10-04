BlueNalu, a producer of cell-cultured seafood, said Wednesday it is strengthening its strategic partnerships with three major multinational seafood industry leaders in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.

These strategic alliances are designed to bolster BlueNalu's plans to introduce cell-cultured seafood in several APAC nations in the coming years, with a primary focus on gaining market insight, understanding regulatory requirements, and crafting effective go-to-market strategies.

The expanded partnerships involve independent Memorandums of Understanding (MOU) with Mitsubishi Corporation in Japan, Pulmuone Co. Ltd.