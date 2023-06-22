On Wednesday California-based UPSIDE Foods announced it will be the world's first US Food and Drug Administration-approved "cultivated meat" company to sell its product to US consumers.

In a blog post Wednesday, the company that started nearly eight years ago said it received its grant of inspection (GOI) from the US Department of Agriculture (USDA), the last step needed to officially sell the product to US consumers.

The company said the first cultivated chicken will soon be available to the public at San Francisco’s Bar Crenn, prepared by Michelin-starred chef Dominique Crenn.

Cell-cultivated seafood is not far behind in terms of its commercialization process.

Cell-based salmon group Wildtype told IntraFish earlier this year it expects American consumers will see its product at select US restaurants sometime this year.

The seafood company said at the time the remaining obstacle standing in the way of its official sushi launch is the FDA's completion of a pre-market consultation.

Justin Kolbeck and Shannon Cosentino-Roush of cellular seafood companies WildType and Finless Foods, recently said at the first IntraFish Future of Seafood Forum lumping in cellular seafood with plant-based is limiting the potential growth and keeping the conventional industry from identifying exciting new opportunities.