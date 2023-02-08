Norway-based service supplier Akva Group is testing the use of recycled plastic from used plastic netpens for new sites.

Virgin plastic is mainly used in load-bearing structures in the pen due to material quality requirements. The project hopes to prove recycled plastic from a used pen can meet industry standards.

Akva has already used recycled plastic on farm site walkways.

Norwegian salmon farmer Nova Sea will supply the previously used netpens for use in the project.

The potential climate savings from national management of plastic waste are up to 50 million kilos of carbon dioxide (CO2), partly by preventing combustion and export of resources, the company said.